On Friday, January 16th from 5:40 am to 9:00 am EST, the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a 2026 health screening for Jasper Chamber Members as well as the public. This is taking place at Memorial Southside Office, the address being 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The screening is said to provide patients with valuable insight into their health, empowers them to make healthier choices, and helps them stay on track for a long, healthy life.

The screening includes blood pressure, height and weight, BMI (Body Mass Index), waist circumference, tobacco status, blood glucose (blood draw), blood cholesterol (Total Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, Triglycerides, Cholesterol Ratio)(blood draw), chemistry panel (blood draw), Colon Cancer detection take-home kits, PSA (blood draw), TSH (blood draw), CBC (blood draw), and A1C (blood draw).

The cost of a basic screening is $45. A PSA blood test (which is optional for men) is $26. Colon Cancer detection kits (optional) are $9. TSH is $20, CBC is $15, and A1C is $20 (all three are optional).

To register, sign up online using the link given below. Click on “Register for this Event”.

https://www.deaconessmemorial.com/events-calendar/event-details/?event=49485

Those who choose to register should know that they may drink water and take prescribed medications. Blood is taken by venipuncture.