Thomas “Sugar Bear” Welp, age 78, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born in Siberia, Indiana, on December 3, 1947, to Cyrene and Emma (Hedinger) Welp. He married Shirley Partenheimer on May 2, 1970, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

He was a 1967 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

He had worked at PV Mining and then construction, and was most recently a truck driver for Qualters Trucking.

Tom was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, the American Legion, the Celestine Community Club, and a lifetime member of the Birdseye Conservation Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, especially helping the fire department at Celestine make turtle soup every year, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Shirley Welp, Celestine, IN, one son, Rodney (Liz) Welp, Jasper, IN, Rhonda Welp and fiancé Rachel Celletti, Plainfield, IN, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Mary (Charlie) Marx, Evansville, IN, and Monica Welp, St. Meinrad, IN, two brothers, Eugene (Dolores) Welp, St. Meinrad, John (Michelle) Welp, Loogootee, IN, one sister-in-law, Eilene Welp, St. Meinrad, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two brothers, Mark Welp, and an infant, James Welp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas “Sugar Bear” Welp will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.