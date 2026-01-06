On December 10th, 2025, Jasper High School’s very own We the People debate team attended the We the People state competition at Crown Plaza Union Station in Indianapolis.

The We the People competition is a premier academic contest for middle and high school students focusing on the U.S. Constitution and government, where teams participate in simulated congressional hearings, presenting arguments and answering questions from expert judges on constitutional topics to develop civic knowledge and skills. Teams are divided into six units, each covering specific constitutional areas, and compete at state, invitational, and national levels, culminating in a national finals event often held in Washington, D.C..

While Jasper High School did not win the state competition for the 2025-2026 season, they still were able to experience competition at a regional and state level.

For more information about the We the People competition, visit their website.