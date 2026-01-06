Indiana’s Class of 2025 has set a new statewide record for high school graduation rates, marking the third consecutive year of improvement. The state graduation rate climbed to 91.83 percent in 2025, up 1.6 percentage points from 90.23 percent in 2024, making it the highest rate on record.

Graduation rates increased across every reported student population statewide. Black student graduation rates rose from 83.88 percent in 2024 to 86.90 percent in 2025. Hispanic students increased from 87.83 percent to 89.80 percent, while White students rose from 91.89 percent to 93.36 percent. English learners saw graduation rates improve from 89.48 percent to 92.38 percent. Students in special education increased from 85.30 percent to 88.05 percent, and students receiving free or reduced-price meals rose from 91.52 percent to 93.34 percent.

The non-waiver graduation rate also showed significant progress, increasing from 87.53 percent in 2024 to 90.34 percent in 2025, a gain of nearly three percentage points. Under Indiana law, waivers may be granted to students who do not complete postsecondary readiness requirements due to specific circumstances, such as transferring schools or attempting multiple readiness competencies.

Data also shows continued participation in honors diplomas. In 2025, 38.18 percent of Indiana graduates earned an honors diploma, including Academic, Technical, or International Baccalaureate pathways. This compares to 37.81 percent in 2024 and reflects growth from 31.13 percent in 2023.

Federal graduation data released by the Indiana Department of Education shows Indiana’s federal graduation rate reached 89.95 percent in 2025, up from 88.67 percent the year prior. Differences between state and federal rates are attributed to variations in accountability models used to calculate graduation outcomes.

Education leaders say the graduation gains build on broader statewide academic progress, including improvements in early literacy and chronic absenteeism. Officials note that continued implementation of Indiana’s new diploma structure and readiness seals is expected to further strengthen graduation outcomes while ensuring students are prepared for college, careers, or military service.

A detailed spreadsheet with statewide, school corporation, and individual school graduation data has been released by the Indiana Department of Education.