Early Saturday morning, January 3, Trooper Leah Schnell and other officers responded to the area of College Street and Michigan Street in French Lick for a complaint of someone vandalizing property and vehicles. When officers arrived, the suspect had left. A name and vehicle description were given. A short time later, Paoli Police Department located and stopped the vehicle on State Road 37 in Paoli. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Makayla Kinser. Kinser was detained for the investigation. Trooper Schnell arrived and spoke to Kinser. After the preliminary investigation, Kinser was placed under arrest. While speaking to Kinser, officers recognized indicators of criminal activity. Kinser also showed visible signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were located. Kinser was transported to Paoli Police Department for a chemical test. Kinser was then transported to the Orange County Jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Makayla C. Kinser, 20, Orleans, IN.

Obstruction – Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Officers – Senior Trooper Noah Ewing, Trooper Blake Leary, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, French Lick Police Department, West Baden Police Department, and Paoli Police Department.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law