Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Pike County early Friday afternoon that left one man injured and a home heavily damaged.

According to information from Pike County dispatch, the fire was reported just after noon in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street in Winslow. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrived first and was able to remove a man from inside the burning residence before fire crews took over suppression efforts.

Firefighters say the home was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, with fire beginning to extend toward a nearby structure.

Crews were able to stop the spread and focus their efforts on the original residence. The fire was brought under control after roughly two hours, with firefighters remaining on scene to extinguish hot spots.

The victim was transported from the scene and later airlifted to a Louisville hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man provided information about the possible cause of the fire, which remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Preliminary information suggests a candle may have been involved.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including Pike County EMS, Patoka Township Fire Department, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Spurgeon Fire Department.

The man’s name and current condition have not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.