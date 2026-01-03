The Jasper Public Library brought the community together on Friday for its Winter Read-A-Thon, an event designed to turn reading into support for a good cause.

Community members of all ages were invited to come in wearing cozy pajamas and spend time reading together. For every 100 minutes read collectively, the library committed five dollars in food to help stock the Little Pantry.

Children who were not yet reading on their own were encouraged to participate by having someone read to them, and the event also included a snack break and a little winter fun along the way.

By the end of the day, readers had logged more than 2,000 minutes, resulting in 100 dollars worth of groceries being donated to the Little Pantry to help provide food through the winter months.

Photos from the Winter Read-A-Thon and more information can be found on the Jasper Public Library Facebook page.