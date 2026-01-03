A Republican caucus has been scheduled to fill a vacancy on the Paoli Town Council.

According to party officials, the caucus will be held Monday, January 12, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Orange County Community Building, located at 1075 North Sandy Hook Road in Paoli.

The caucus will be conducted by the six Paoli Republican Precinct Committeemen and will determine a replacement for the vacant Ward 3 seat on the Paoli Town Council.

Anyone interested in being considered must be a registered voter who resides in Ward 3 and must complete a CEB 5 form.

That form must be submitted no later than Friday, January 9, 2026, to Republican Party Chairman Chad Hager or to Elizabeth Jones, Secretary of the Orange County Republican Party.

The CEB 5 form is available through the Indiana Secretary of State’s website or at the Orange County Clerk’s Office.

Questions regarding the caucus or filing requirements can be directed to the Orange County Clerk’s Office at 812 723 2649.