The City of Huntingburg is advising motorists of a temporary road closure next week due to utility work.

According to the city, West 1st Street will be closed between Pebble Beach Drive and 1st Avenue on Tuesday, January 6, and Wednesday, January 7.

The closure will be in effect each day from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. as crews with the Huntingburg Electric Department perform line maintenance.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the closure.

More information is available on the City of Huntingburg Facebook page