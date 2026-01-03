Latest News

The Filipino American Association of Southern Indiana is inviting the public to step back in time this Valentine’s season with “A Groovy Kind of Love – Valentine’s Party Edition.”

The 1970s-themed dinner party is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, starting at 6 p.m. at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. 

Organizers say the evening will feature retro style, themed décor, food, and music designed to bring the fun and flair of the 1970s to a Valentine’s Day celebration.

Food service will be provided by Sander Catering, with music and entertainment by Outlaw Karaoke. 

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by calling 812-789-3770 or 502-298-9049.

On By Jared Atkins

