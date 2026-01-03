The Huntingburg Public Library is encouraging families to start the new year by getting young children involved in its pre-K reading programs.

The library is currently offering both the 100 Books Before One and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten programs, which are designed to help build early literacy skills and foster a love of reading before children reach school age.

The programs are open to families with pre-kindergarten-aged children and can be done at a pace that works best for each household.

Library officials say families who may have signed up in the past but have not been active are welcome to stop in and get restarted at any time.

More information about the programs is available on the Huntingburg Public Library Facebook page.