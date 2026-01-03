Latest News

A traffic stop for speeding late Thursday night led to an arrest for operating while intoxicated in Orange County.

Indiana State Police say just after midnight on January 1, a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit on State Road 56 in French Lick.

During the stop, the driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Jantzen of New Albany, was transported to IU Health Paoli Hospital for a chemical test before being taken to the Orange County Jail. 

Jantzen was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and is being held on bond. 

The West Baden Police Department assisted at the scene.

On By Jared Atkins

