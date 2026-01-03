Latest News

A traffic stop for speeding on New Year’s Day resulted in an arrest for operating while intoxicated in Perry County.

Indiana State Police say Thursday afternoon, January 1, a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit on State Road 237 near Cannelton.

During the stop, the driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Amy Harding of Cannelton, was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital for a chemical test before being taken to the Perry County Jail.

 Harding was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor charge.

On By Jared Atkins

