Timothy J. Waninger 66, formerly of Evanston passed away on Thursday January 1st at The Timbers of Jasper surrounded by his family. Timothy was born on April 26, 1959 in Huntingburg to Raymond and Leona (Haug) Waninger.

Timothy retired from the Abbey Press in St. Meinrad. He graduated from Heritage Hills High School, and was a member of St. Boniface parish in Fulda. Timothy enjoyed hunting, caring for his farm animals, especially his dogs. He also enjoyed being with family.

Surviving are seven sisters, Carolyn Otto of Birdseye, Virginia Witte of Jasper, Patty (Eugene)Kluemper of Paoli, Betty Survance of Loogootee, Laura (Mike) Meunier, and Barbara Waninger both of Evanston, and Mary Lou (Dave) Rothgerber of Evanston. Three brothers, Jerome (Sherie) Waninger, Tom Waninger, and Mike Waninger all of Evanston. 11 nieces, 7 nephews, 15 great-nieces, and 21 great-nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ralph and Louis Waninger, two brother in laws, Joe Otto and Lonnie Survance, and a niece, Cindy Dezember.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Wednesday January 7, 2026 in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 6th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and continuing on Wednesday January 7th from 9:00 until 10:00 CDT at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Boniface Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.