Raymond L. Stetter, age 82, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, January 2, 2026, at his home.

He was born August 12, 1943, in Huntingburg, to Valentine and Dolores (Hackman) Stetter. Raymond was a United States Army veteran; a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and had worked for Othmar Klem Cabinet. He enjoyed taking photos and riding his mini bike and motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Edwin Hopf; a brother, Robert Stetter; a sister-in-law, Sandy Stetter; a godchild/nephew, Bradley Hopf; and an infant nephew, Brian Hopf.

He is survived by one sister, Mary Ann Stetter; two brothers, James “Shorty” (Mary Kay) Stetter, Charles Stetter all of Huntingburg; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Raymond Stetter will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with a funeral mass immediately following at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com