Daniel J. Drew, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at home.

Dan was born in Washington, Indiana on December 9, 1968, to Timmy and Charlotte (Cooper) Drew.

He was a 1987 Jasper High School graduate. He received his associates degree from Vincennes University where he majored in television and radio broadcasting.

In his earlier years, Dan worked for a news station in Owensboro. He continued working in advertising and marketing for Hoosier Video and Buehler’s Foods. He was co-founder of News Now and as of late, worked for Impressions Printing.

He loved singing and playing the drums and enjoyed Ace Frehley, Johnny Cash, and Mickey Gilley.

He is survived by five children: Blaine (Julie) Drew, Jasper; Spencer (Felicia) Drew, Evansville; Charles (Paige) Drew, Huntingburg; Matthew (Hailey) Drew, Newburgh; and Seth Drew, Jasper; mother, Charlotte Drew, Jasper; two brothers: David (Eve) Drew, Jasper; and Curtis Drew, Arizona; sister, Dawn (Angie) Egler, Camby, and eight grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Timmy Drew and girlfriend, Brandie Germain-Cox.

A Celebration of Life for Daniel J. Drew will be held at a later date.