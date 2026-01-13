Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Daniel Lawson, Local Coordinator for Hoosier Boys State, to discuss the 2026 Hoosier Boys State and 2026 Hoosier Girls State camps happening in June 2026, the history of how this national effort started, and why registering for this camp and preserving democracy through education is so important for high school Juniors to participate in.

Dubois County 11th grade students can reach out to Daniel Lawson for more information: dble754@gmail.com or by phone at (812) 661-2440

Information available online at https://www.hoosierboysstate.org/

https://youtu.be/VbXhfA5C9Xk

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

