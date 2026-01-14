A popular fundraising event is returning to Ferdinand later this winter, offering live entertainment, dinner, and an evening of community support.

Framing Ferdinand will host Dueling Pianos: Howl at the Moon Night Out on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the Ferdinand Community Center. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with dinner served at 6:00 p.m. The dueling pianos performance is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The event will feature an interactive dueling pianos show designed to engage the audience with high-energy music and crowd participation. Organizers say the evening is intended to bring together friends, families, and coworkers for a fun night out while supporting local initiatives.

Tickets are $40 per person or $280 for a table of eight. A cash bar will be available, and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a half-pot raffle under License #018191. Tables and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Framing Ferdinand’s goals for 2026, including community events, downtown beautification projects, and other initiatives aimed at strengthening and enhancing the town of Ferdinand.

Tickets can be purchased online, and those wishing to pay by check may mail payment to Framing Ferdinand at PO Box 62, Ferdinand, Indiana 47532.

Visit the Framing Ferdinand Facebook page for more information about online ticket sales.