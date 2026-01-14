The Daviess County Fair, Inc. has announced it is officially ending operations after 75 years of serving the community.

In a statement shared by the organization, the board said the decision followed extensive discussion and careful consideration of ongoing challenges that have made it increasingly difficult to continue the fair in a responsible and sustainable way. Officials cited declining community support, a significant shortage of volunteers, growing difficulty in securing carnival operators, and an overall environment where criticism and negative feedback outweighed positive engagement.

The fair has historically depended on volunteers, community involvement, and constructive support to operate each year. According to the organization, those key elements have steadily declined in recent years, while complaints increased without corresponding efforts to assist, volunteer, or support the fair’s operations.

For more than seven decades, the Daviess County Fair was made possible through the efforts of board members, volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors, and fair families. The organization expressed appreciation to those who contributed their time and support throughout the fair’s history, noting their dedication helped shape a long-standing community tradition.

The board also announced that any remaining funds held by the organization will be donated to local groups and charities, with recipients to be determined by the board.

With the fair’s operations now concluded, the Daviess County Fair, Inc. said its legacy will remain an important part of Daviess County’s history. The organization stated the decision is final and that it will not engage in further public discussion on the matter.

For additional details and updates, the public is encouraged to visit the Daviess County Fair, Inc. Facebook page.