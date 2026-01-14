On Tuesday, Perry Central Community School Corporation welcomed Indiana Governor Mike Braun to campus as part of a statewide tour highlighting work-based learning programs in schools across Indiana.

During the visit, Governor Braun toured several of Perry Central High School’s hands-on learning programs, including Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, Organics, Education, and Entrepreneurship. School officials say the tour provided an opportunity for the governor to see firsthand how students are gaining real-world skills through career-focused coursework and experiential learning opportunities.

Administrators and staff expressed appreciation for Perry Central being selected as a stop on the governor’s tour, noting the visit brought attention to the district’s commitment to preparing students for both the workforce and post-secondary education. Students were able to showcase projects, demonstrate skills, and discuss how work-based learning connects classroom instruction with future career paths.

Local legislators and industry partners also attended the visit, joining school leaders in highlighting the importance of collaboration between schools, businesses, and the community. School officials thanked those partners for their continued support of Perry Central’s programs and initiatives.

More photos from the event can be found on the Perry Central Community School Corporation Facebook page.