Join the Jasper Fire and Police Departments as they come together for the first-ever Battle of the Badges to support patients in need of blood transfusions.

Winter can be an especially challenging time to collect enough blood, as inclement weather often leads to canceled drives. Seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, can also prevent donors from making or keeping their appointments. Your participation can make a meaningful difference for patients.

The Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. The community is encouraged to give blood on Thursday, January 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Jasper Public Library located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B, Jasper, Indiana.

All presenting donors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite first responder agency. Donors will also receive an exclusive American Red Cross Battle of the Badges t-shirt, while supplies last.

Following a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross blood supply is under pressure. Without immediate action, doctors may have to make difficult decisions about which patients receive blood transfusions and who will need to wait.

Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is on the shelves before it is needed.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD at the Jasper Battle of the Badges Blood Drive:

Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code jasperlibrary to donate blood at either of the participating locations. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

For the seventh year, the Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering in January for National Blood Donor Month to urge individuals to kick off 2026 with a blood donation. As a thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-25, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LX giveaway. The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

A special thank you to German American Bank and Spring Valley Bank & Trust Company for their partnership and support of our lifesaving mission.

