An early-morning traffic stop turned into an 89-mile pursuit Tuesday, February 17, 2026, ending in Gibson County with the arrests of two Evansville residents.

Authorities say the driver, 27-year-old Geonovan M. Bailey, and passenger, 25-year-old Tiona E. Monie Sullivan, were taken into custody following the chase, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

At approximately 9:49 a.m. EST, a senior trooper with the Indiana State Police attempted to stop a blue 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveling 83 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 69 near the 117-mile marker in Monroe County. The driver refused to stop and continued southbound, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, troopers observed both occupants throwing items from the vehicle on multiple occasions. With assistance from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, stop sticks were deployed near the 39-mile marker, deflating at least two tires on the truck. The pursuit continued at reduced speeds until a trooper successfully performed a Precision Immobilization Technique near the 25-mile marker, forcing the vehicle off the roadway and into the median.

Both suspects were arrested without further incident and transported to the Monroe County Jail. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Both Bailey and Sullivan face charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of justice, all Level 6 felonies. The investigation remains ongoing.