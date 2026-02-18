The Jasper Jaycees celebrated dedication, leadership, and community service during their 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in Jasper.

The evening recognized members who made significant contributions throughout 2025 and was led by outgoing 2025 President Madelyn Blaize. Dinner was catered by Oink Inc Smokehouse & Catering, with desserts provided by Sisters Sweet Treats.

Eric Hopf received two honors during the ceremony, earning both the Jasper Jaycees Award, presented to a longstanding volunteer whose service has made a lasting impact, and the Jaycees Comedian Award, recognizing positivity and humor. Hopf joined the organization in 2014 and has served in multiple leadership roles over the years, including Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Local Director. He currently serves as the 2026 Vice President and manages the Strassenfest Beer Garden, a key fundraiser supporting Jaycees community initiatives.

The Behind-the-Scenes Hero Award was presented to Luke Blaize, a 10-year member who works at Kimball Electronics. Blaize served as Executive Secretary in 2025 and has previously held several leadership positions. He also coordinates Jaycees Clubhouse rentals and is known for his behind-the-scenes support of events and service projects.

Oscar Torres received the Sidekick Salute Award, recognizing members who consistently go above and beyond. Since joining in 2020, Torres has been actively involved in Jaycees projects and leadership opportunities, building strong connections while contributing to community-focused efforts.

The Heart of Gold Award was presented to Janelle Taylor, honoring her compassion and commitment to service. A member for more than seven years, Taylor works at German American Bank and volunteers with numerous local organizations. Within the Jaycees, she previously served as Treasurer and currently holds the role of 2026 Director of Marketing, while remaining active in signature events throughout the year.

Following the awards presentation, the newly elected 2026 Jasper Jaycees Board was sworn in. Board members include Mary Olsen as President, Eric Hopf as Vice President, Luke Blaize as Treasurer, Lucius Olsen as Executive Secretary, Oscar Torres as Vice President of External Affairs, Janelle Taylor as Director of Marketing, and Madelyn Blaize as Local Director.

Community members interested in learning more about the Jasper Jaycees or becoming involved are encouraged to contact the organization at jasperjaycees@outlook.com or visit jasperjaycees.com.