Deaconess Memorial Medical Center has announced Christie Thomas, RN, as the latest recipient of the DAISY Award, recognizing extraordinary nursing care.

Thomas works in Women and Infant Services and was nominated by a patient who highlighted her support, encouragement, and presence throughout the labor and delivery process. The nomination described Thomas as a source of strength and determination during one of the most physically demanding experiences of the patient’s life, emphasizing her hands-on support and unwavering reassurance.

Hospital officials thanked Thomas for the dedication and compassion she provides to patients each day, noting the positive impact her care has on those she serves.

The DAISY Award is an international program that honors nurses for exceptional clinical skill and compassionate care. Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is a DAISY Award Partner and recognizes one nurse with the award each quarter.

Those interested in nominating a nurse can find more information at deaconessmemorial.com or by contacting Anna Borden in Human Resources at 812-996-1488. Additional information about the DAISY Award program is available through the DAISY Foundation.