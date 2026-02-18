Registration is now open for the inaugural Hoops for Healthcare event hosted by the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation. The March Madness watch party will take place Friday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, located at 500 NE 6th Street in Washington.

The all-day event will feature live broadcasts of the opening round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament shown throughout the venue, along with basketball-themed mini games, a silent auction, and food and beverages available for purchase. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Proceeds from Hoops for Healthcare will support the purchase of rehabilitation therapy equipment at Daviess Community Hospital and the CORE Center, helping patients recover and regain strength close to home. Foundation leaders say the event combines community fun with direct support for local patient care and long-term recovery services.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, ranging from $400 to $2,000, and include ticket packages, reserved seating, and recognition opportunities. The top-level Big Dance Sponsor has already been secured by Home Building Savings Bank.

Those interested in attending, sponsoring, or learning more about Hoops for Healthcare can find additional details and register online or contact the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation office at 812-254-8858. Donations to the Foundation support local patients and healthcare services and remain within the communities served by Daviess Community Hospital.