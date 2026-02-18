The Dubois County Art Guild will host a free pastel workshop on Saturday, March 7, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper. A snow date has been scheduled for March 14. The workshop is part of the Guild’s ongoing effort to address loneliness and social isolation among adults in Dubois County.

Guild officials say the event encourages residents to get out, get active, and connect with others through the creative process. According to the May 2024 AARP Bulletin, feelings of loneliness and isolation can pose serious health risks for older adults, including increased risks of heart disease, stroke, and dementia.

The workshop will be led by local pastel artist Ann Kissel, who lives and works in Jasper. While largely self-taught, Kissel has participated in numerous online and in-person workshops, and her artwork has been featured in gallery shows at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Her painting titled Neat was awarded Best of Show at the 2025 Annual Juried Arts Show.

Kissel’s work often features figures and portraits that convey emotion and character through body language and expressive pastel techniques. In addition to her art, she designs custom cabinetry and assists clients with residential design projects. Her work can be viewed on Instagram, and studio visits are available by appointment at The Vine in Jasper.

The event is made possible through a community grant with support from Jasper Arts and Trinity United Church of Christ. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All materials will be provided, and no prior art experience is required. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch.

Advance registration is required and must be completed by emailing DuboisCountyArtGuild@gmail.com before March 7. Parking and entry are available from the east or west parking lots at the church, located at 310 West 8th Street in Jasper.