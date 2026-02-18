Pictured Left to Right: First Sergeant Aaric Correll, Trooper Dakota Hatton, Trooper Aaron Guzman, and Lieutenant Brock Werne.

Trooper Dakota Hatton and Trooper Aaron Guzman have officially received their commissions with the Indiana State Police and have begun solo patrol assignments.

The milestone marks a significant achievement for both troopers as they transition from training into full patrol responsibilities, serving communities within the Jasper District.

In addition to the new assignments, the Jasper District has deployed a Dodge Durango featuring the agency’s updated color scheme. The vehicle represents the continued modernization of the district’s patrol fleet and enhances visibility for troopers on the road.

State Police officials say the commissioning of new troopers and the addition of updated equipment reflect ongoing efforts to maintain strong law enforcement coverage and public safety across the region.