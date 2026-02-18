The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women, will welcome Sandy Smith as the featured presenter for its March session on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The luncheon will be held at Fairfield Inn and Suites Jasper, located at 333 River Centre Landing in Jasper. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for networking, with the program running from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Eastern. The event is open to both current and prospective WEW members.

Smith is the founder of Roots N Wings, a coaching and speaking business focused on personal and professional growth. She is a certified Empowerment Living Coach and a certified speaker, coach, and facilitator with the John Maxwell Team. Smith and her husband, Brad, are also the owners of Tell City Pretzels, a family-owned business known for its community roots.

During the March program, Smith will present “Networking with Purpose,” a session centered on intentional connection and relationship-building. Participants will take part in guided GEM networking, designed to help attendees recognize strengths, opportunities, and shared value within professional conversations. The session highlights the importance of clarity, purpose, and consistency in building meaningful networks.

Advanced reservations are required for the luncheon and must be made by Thursday, March 12, 2026. Reservations can be made by contacting the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org

. The cost to attend is $10 per person, payable at the door.

Women Empowering Women’s mission is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by building confidence, strengthening networks, and promoting community throughout Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in the county. More information and membership details are available through the organization’s Facebook page or the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.