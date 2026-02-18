Linda “Susie” Bowers (Wells) passed away on February 16, 2026. She was born March 29, 1943 in Anderson County, KY. She resided in Illinois and Indiana throughout her life, eventually settling in Santa Claus, IN.



Susie always had a love of music, particularly singing and lifting her voice to the Lord in the church choir. She was an active member of several congregations throughout her life and took comfort in the church community. She loved cooking and looking for new recipes. She spent several years as the head chef at the Convalescent Center in Huntingburg.



Susie married Paul Bowers in February 1964 and raised three children. She was a military spouse and a dedicated wife and mother. She spent summers tending a large garden, cooking, and canning vegetables. She and Paul spent their leisure time camping and fishing, and enjoyed traveling during retirement. Throughout their moves, she made lifelong friends and always enjoyed her neighbors.



Susie and Paul celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February 2024, just prior to his death. She is survived by three children and four grandchildren: Dr. Todd Bowers and his wife Dawn of Aurora, IN, and their children Isaac and Olivia; Tammy Bowers of Madrid, Spain; and Daniel Bowers and his wife Jennifer of Fishers, IN, and their children Addison and Reagan.



We will miss you, Mom. Go with God.

The funeral will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, IN, on Sunday, February 22nd, with visitation starting at 1:00 and service at 2:00. The burial will take place immediately after at Fairmount Cemetery