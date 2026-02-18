Gladys M. Stratman age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Lakewood Assisted Living in Petersburg, Indiana.

Gladys was born in Dubois, Indiana, on September 14, 1932, to Albert L. and Lorine M. (Knies) Matheis. She married Paul Stratman on October 15, 1955, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2012.

She was a 1950 graduate from Dubois High School.

Gladys was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Anns Society of Jasper and Ireland, and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the NRA.

She enjoyed reading, bingo, embroidering, traveling with Paul, and spending time with her family.

Gladys was a sweet lady and a blessing to everyone in her life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister. We are so grateful for every day we had with her.

She is survived by two daughters: Linda (Mark) Traylor, Holland, and Jan (Dave) Sendelweck, Otwell, two sisters: Jane Mathies, Shelbyville, and Virlee Dedrick, Jasper; twin brothers: Jim (Bonnie) Matheis, Jasper; and Jerry (Donna) Matheis, Jasper; three granddaughters: Lauren (Jeremy) Scott, Memphis, TN; Holly Traylor, Winslow, and Amanda (Adam) Boyd, Petersburg, great-grandchildren: Quintin and Greysen McCormick and Noah and Naomi Boyd.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Meyer and brother, Bob Matheis, three sisters-in-law: Carol Matheis, Karen Matheis, and Janet Matheis, two brothers-in-law: Leroy Mathies and Bill Dedrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gladys M. Stratman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with a private burial at St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday.

The family would like to thank Jenny Knepp and everyone at Lakewood Assisted Living in Petersburg for their exceptional care and support given to Gladys and family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Mary Catholic Church, or the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.