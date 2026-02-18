Freedom Bank has announced that Vice President of Human Resources Tina Schmitt has been promoted to Executive Vice President, effective immediately.

Schmitt first joined Freedom Bank in 1999 as a teller. In 2005, the Bank’s management asked her to start the Internal Audit and Compliance Department, and in 2017, Schmitt started Freedom Bank’s Human Resources Department.

Freedom states she has repeatedly been entrusted with the Bank’s most urgent and vital projects, and each time, has delivered results that far exceeded what was required of her.