Community members are invited to come together on Monday, February 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. for a special fundraiser at both Jasper McDonald’s locations to support Cora Hopf and Adeline Boyles and their families.

The event is being held in partnership with Jasper Wildcats Basketball and will feature student-athletes serving guests throughout the evening. The Men’s Varsity team will be serving at the McDonald’s Jasper North location, while the Freshman and Junior Varsity teams will be at the McDonald’s Jasper South restaurant.

Team Mann McDonald’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from all sales during the fundraiser hours to benefit both families as they navigate challenging and uncertain times.

Community members are encouraged to attend, enjoy a meal, and show their support. Every visit during the fundraiser window will help contribute directly to the families and demonstrate the strength of the Jasper community.