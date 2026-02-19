Daviess Community Hospital has lifted the temporary visitor restrictions that were implemented during peak respiratory illness season, following a steady decline in regional respiratory illness numbers.

The temporary precautions, which included limiting visitors with symptoms of illness and restricting visitors under the age of 16, were put in place to protect vulnerable patients and maintain a safe healing environment. With declining case numbers, hospital leadership determined it was appropriate to ease those measures while continuing to monitor community health trends.

“These precautions were always about protecting our patients, our families and our caregivers during a period of heightened respiratory illness activity,” said Lindsey Fuhs, RN, director of quality, infection prevention and risk management at Daviess Community Hospital. “This does not mean we are no longer seeing respiratory illnesses or that precautions are no longer important. It simply means we are not seeing the numbers that warranted the additional visitor restrictions.”

Fuhs emphasized that infection prevention remains a top priority and encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or body aches to postpone visiting until they are well.

Hospital officials said lifting the visitor precautions reflects DCH’s ongoing commitment to responsive, data-driven decision-making that prioritizes patient safety while recognizing the important role families and loved ones play in the healing process.

“Family presence is an important part of patient-centered care,” Fuhs said. “We are grateful for our community’s understanding and partnership as we worked together to safeguard those who trust us with their care.”