Old National Bancorp (the “Company” or “Old National”) announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock by 3.6% to $0.145 per share. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2026.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on Old National’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: ONBPP) and Series C (NASDAQ: ONBPO). The dividends are payable on May 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2026.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved doubling the size of its share repurchase program, authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $400 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock.

The new share repurchase program replaces the prior $200 million share repurchase program that was set to expire on February 28th, 2026. Share repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or through accelerated share repurchase programs in the discretion of, and at prices to be determined by, the Company. The program will be in effect until February 28th, 2027.

For more details visit: https://ir.oldnational.com/news/press-releases/press-release-details/2026/Old-National-Bancorp-Announces-Increases-to-Quarterly-Common-Stock-Dividend-and-Share-Repurchase-Program/default.aspx.