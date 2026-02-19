Latest News

Southwest Indiana Workforce and WorkOne announced they are partnering to gather southwest Indiana youth for a Career Day on March 4th, 2026. The event will start at the Evansville WorkOne Office (located at 4600 Washington Avenue, Suite 113) at 10 AM and last until 2:30 PM.

Registered participants will get the opportunity to meet with employers who are providing hands-on activities to better understand the skills needed for specific job opportunities.

The event is free and open to young adults ages 16-24 who are not in school, in need of employment, and interested in meeting and speaking with employers.

Registration is required to receive a free lunch, and can be made by visiting forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=i5g0AX7GIUO0af2EJwiZWjayhXd7hPpAiVBj6sLgl1BURE4xRjMwTlBBRjk2VExXMUgxUE02WFBPUy4u&route=shorturl.

On By Celia Neukam

