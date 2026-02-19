To commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary, the Bedford Hiking Club is sponsoring a historic sites walk in Vincennes on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, as part of their Volkswalk series.

Although catering to those who do Volkswalks, an international sport popular in 42 countries, anyone is welcome to join.

Vincennes, founded in 1732, has preserved many of its historic places and the past is all around you as you walk its streets. Walkers will learn about this early town on America’s frontier and those who lived there as well as how places have changed and been preserved. They’ll also learn about George Rogers Clark and the amazing story of how he saved our young country in the early days, and see a monument to Abraham Lincoln and his family as they moved west.

The walk will start behind the Indiana Historic Sites at 1 Harrison Street in Vincennes. There is a large parking lot next to these buildings. Walkers can check in from 9 AM to 12 PM, and can plan to complete the walk itself around 3 PM.

The walk is 11 Kilometers or 6.8 miles, with a shorter option also available for a 5-kilometer (3.2 mile) walk. The longer walk features all paved paths and weaves through the town of Vincennes and the University Campus, Indiana’s oldest town and university. Participants will be given a map and handout that points out historic buildings and stories of interest along the route.

There is a $4 charge per adult to cover costs. The group will provide light snacks for walkers, but they encourage participants to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes.

Dogs are welcome to be brought along for the walk, but they should be on a leash and owners are expected to pick up after them. In addition, those bringing dogs should note there are stops along the route that do not allow dogs, such as the George Rogers Clark National Historic Site Visitor Center.

Participants are reminded it might take a person 2.5-3 hours to complete the 11K Volkswalk. Everyone walks at their own pace and is encouraged to stop and explore points of interest along the way as it is not a timed event.

For information on this Volkswalk, contact Teena Ligman by phone at 812-278-0139, or by email at tdligman@att.net.

To learn more about the Bedford Hiking Club visit bedfordhikingclub.com.