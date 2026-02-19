Family Roots Nursery, Inc. has announced that they have been named a 2026 Proven Winners Certified Garden Center.

This high-level distinction signifies that their employees have completed a comprehensive training course to develop the expertise in assisting customers in choosing and growing Proven Winners plants successfully.

With this certification customers can count on them to have reliable advice about Proven Winners annuals, perennials, and flowering shrubs including the newest introductions for 2026.

Proven Winners is an international marketing cooperative comprised of some of the world’s best plant propagators, dedicated to developing new plants that will perform well for both the grower and consumer. Proven Winners plants are found at more than 8,000 retailers nationwide.

For more information about Proven Winners, visit provenwinners.com.