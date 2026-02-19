The Memorial Medical Center Foundation is honored to announce the establishment of the Ann Dall Hopf Memorial Nursing Education Endowment Fund, created by Mike Hopf and family in loving memory of Ann Kathleen Hopf. This permanent endowment will support the professional development and education of nurses at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center and provide scholarships for local students pursuing careers in healthcare, continuing Ann’s legacy of compassion, excellence, and dedication to patient care.

Ann Hopf devoted 40 years of her life to Memorial Hospital, serving patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Cath Lab and teaching advanced cardiac life support to fellow caregivers. A graduate of the Deaconess School of Nursing, Ann was known not only for her clinical expertise, but for her deeply caring nature and commitment to helping others. Her impact reached far beyond the bedside, shaping the lives of countless patients, colleagues, and students throughout her remarkable career.

Through the Ann Dall Hopf Memorial Nursing Education Endowment, annual distributions will provide a minimum of $2,500 to support nursing education and professional development for Memorial nurses. In addition, the endowment will fund two annual $1,000 scholarships for Dubois County high school seniors who participate in the HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) program at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, helping inspire and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals. All educational support and scholarships from the endowment will begin in spring 2027, with award amounts increasing over time as the endowment grows through investment and additional contributions.

“Ann exemplified what it means to be a nurse – compassionate, skilled, and wholly devoted to others,” said Deidra Church, Memorial Medical Center Foundation Director. “This endowment honors her extraordinary career and ensures that both current nurses and future healthcare professionals have opportunities to grow, learn, and continue providing exceptional care in our community.”

The Memorial Medical Center Foundation welcomes additional gifts to the Ann Dall Hopf Memorial Nursing Education Endowment. Community members, colleagues, friends, and family who wish to honor Ann’s legacy may contribute at any time. Gifts can be made payable to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation, with the designation Ann Dall Hopf Memorial Nursing Education Endowment, and will remain permanently invested to provide ongoing support for Deaconess Memorial Medical Center nurses and local students.

Ann Hopf passed away on December 12, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was remembered for her unwavering care for others, her devotion to her family, and her lifelong commitment to nursing. This endowment stands as a lasting tribute to her life’s work and the profound difference she made in the lives of so many.

For more information or to make a gift to the Ann Dall Hopf Memorial Nursing Education Endowment, please contact the Memorial Medical Center Foundation at 812-996-8426 or visit www.deaconessmemorial.com/giving.