Robert H. Lottes, age 95 of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Bob was born in Ireland, Indiana on January 24, 1931 to Arthur and Victoria (Seitz) Lottes. He married Barbara Ann Meyer on September 27, 1956 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2020.

He attended Ireland elementary school. When his family moved across the White River to Daviess County, he began 5th grade at Alfordsville, and graduated from Alfordsville High School in a class of 11. He played basketball for the Alfordsville Yellow Jackets and scored over 30 points in a sectional game.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He served in the Air Force Police Squadron during the Korean War in 1952 and was stationed in Frankfort Germany for three years. Germany was a perfect fit for him, and he was able to travel through many European countries. He was a member of the VFW Post #673 in Jasper.

Bob was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville. He was also baptized and confirmed in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Friendships were made mostly from attending church, He met his wife Barbara through church, but they did not start dating until he returned from service in the Air Force. Bob and Barbara remembered all the pastors from Boenning on and liked them all, “some more than others”

Bob was a farmer who worked and lived on the farm started by his father Arthur, and now continued by his sons and grandsons. They have been both livestock and grain farmers, including most every kind of livestock. It was not always easy running the farm, but rewarding in many ways. He was referred to as “Chief” on the farm.

He and his wife Barbara were visiting relatives in Florida when they witnessed the launch and following explosion of the space shuttle Challenger on January 28, 1986.

He enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s ball games, and was an avid sports fan, especially IU and Purdue. He also enjoyed playing cards, overseeing farm operations, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons; Scott Lottes (Mary), and Gregg Lottes (Melanie), both of Loogootee, four grandchildren; Nick Lottes (Melissa), Brooke Neukam (Kayle), Joshua Lottes (Caitlin), and Colten Lottes (Abby), eight great grandchildren; Jennings Neukam, Gabe Neukam, Eva Neukam, Jake Lottes, Lilly Lottes, Lakyn Lottes, Leo Lottes, and Layla Lottes, and two sisters: Marie Harder, Haysville, and Linda Wahl, Jasper.

Preceding him in death beside his wife Barbara were his parents.

Funeral services for Robert H. Lottes will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 23, 2026 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at St. Paul’s Lutheran church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.