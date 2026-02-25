The Jasper Public Library has announced its March 2026 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am – Families are invited to weekly Storytime at the library. Attendees always enjoy some great books that go with the theme of the week, crafts, activities, songs, and more.

– Tuesdays – 10am-4pm Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

– Monday, March 2nd from 1:00 pm-2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. This week’s focus will be History. Registration is required. STEM Quest – Monday, March 2nd from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm – Play with STEM, strategy, and logic toys, working at your own pace. This is for all ages, but those age 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

– Tuesday, March 3rd from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – During this session, attendees will meet some of the library staff, learn about volunteer opportunities available, and take a tour of the library. If you have not submitted an application for volunteering, do so by visiting https://jdcpl.us/volunteer/ prior to attending the orientation. Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, March 4th from 11:00am-1:00 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

– Wednesday, March 4th from 3:30 pm-5:00 pm – This session features three fun projects: design your own jewelry, paint your own canvas, and create a festive St. Patrick’s Day ornament. All supplies are provided. Those interested can drop in at any time. Baby Storytime – Thursday, March 5th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

– Thursday, March 5th from 11:00 am-12:00 pm – During this session, attendees will meet some of the library staff, learn about volunteer opportunities available, and take a tour of the library. If you have not submitted an application for volunteering, do so by visiting https://jdcpl.us/volunteer/ prior to attending the orientation. The American Revolution in the West – Thursday, March 5th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Presented by author/historian Eddie Price. Learn about the events leading up to the battle that some historians call “The Last Battle of the American Revolution”. Complete with colorful power point slices depicting the western theater of the War, George Rogers Clark’s exploits, and more.

– Friday, March 6th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes. This is a free event, and no registration is required. Sips and Secrets: Gardens, Herbs, and Women who knew too Much – Tuesday, March 10th from 6:00pm-7:30 pm – This hands-on program explores the hidden history of women herbalists, healers, midwives, caretakers and the secrets they cultivated behind garden gates. This evening blends history, storytelling, and creativity in a relaxed celebration of resilience, knowledge and the quiet power women carried forward.

– Wednesday, March 11th from 6:00pm-7:00 pm – Kids can join the library for this messy fun of making Easter slime along with other activities. All materials are supplied. Sign up is required. This activity is recommended for kids ages 5-10. Lunch, Learn, and Listen – Thursday, March 12th from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm – Bring your lunch or snack and participate with other family researchers in a discussion on various topics and assist others in answering specific questions participants may have.

– Thursday, March 12th from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm – Join for an Afternoon Book Club, where new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. Lucky Garland – Thursday, March 12th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Teens and adults can add a touch of St. Patrick’s Day cheer with Lucky Garland. Paint eight festive shamrocks, let them dry, and string them together to create a charming garland for your home or office. No registration is required.

– Monday, March 16th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to stop in anytime between 10:00 am and 11:30 am to enjoy toys in the programming room. This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and for children and parents/caregivers to socialize. Adventurescapes: Hawaii – Tuesday, March 17th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm – Join for a monthly journey celebrating 250 years of American History. Each adventure will feature hands-on activities, crafts, snacks, and flavors inspired by the region. This program is free and requires no registration.

– Wednesday, March 18th from 5:00 pm-7:30 pm – Join every 3rd Wednesday of the month to enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. While it is open to all ages, those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Egg-splore Easter Stem – Wednesday, March 18th from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm – Ages 3-6 will plant tiny seeds in an Easter egg, color mixing eggs, build an egg basket, and more. Sign up is required and opens March 4th.

– Thursday, March 19th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime. Banking Bingo and How to Protect your Identity – Friday, March 20th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – This event combines smart money tips with a little friendly competition. Representatives from Fifth Third Bank will share easy, practical ways to protect your identity, spot common scams, and keep your finances secure, then hear from the Jasper Police Department about what really happens after fraud occurs and the steps you should take if it happens to you. After this, they will have a round of bingo where you can win prizes.

– Saturday, March 21st from 10:00 am-11:00 am – This is a calm, sensory art program for babies and their caregivers. Little ones will explore colors and textures through low-mess painting activities designed for little hands. This program is best for ages 6-18 months. Ocean Splash Bash – Monday, March 23rd from 11:00 am-12:30 pm – Join the Ocean Splash Bash for a family-friendly celebration packed with ocean-themed fun for kids, teens, and adults. Dive into hands-on crafts, games, interactive challenges, and creative activities inspired by the wonders of the sea.

– Tuesday, March 24th from 10:00 am-11:00 am – Kids can join for this fun program where they will read the book The Wonky Donkey and then have a chance to see a real mini donkey and mini pony. Weather permitting this event will be outside. If not, it will be held in the atrium. No sign-up is needed. Hawaiian Bingo Surf’s Up – Wednesday, March 25th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Families and kids are invited to play exciting rounds with a tropical twist: Surf’s Up, Shark Attack, and a Beach-Themed round with special prizes.

– Thursday, March 26th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Kids and teens can stop by for open canvas painting. The library will provide all the materials, including canvases and paint. Spring Sprouts – Saturday, March 28th from 10:00 am-11:30 am – Join the Purdue University Extension-Dubois County for a fun, hands-on gardening workshop for kids of all ages. This drop in event features simple gardening games, learning how plants grow, and planting a flower seed to take home. All supplies are provided free.

– Monday, March 30th from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm – Kids in grades 2-4 can join this book club which is held once a month. At the March meeting, they will discuss the book Chester and Gus by Cammie McGovern. They will have snacks and other activities centered around the book. Hand Stitching – Tuesday, March 31st from 1:30 pm-4:00 pm – The library has a few openings in its Hand Stitching group. This group meets monthly to learn the basics of hand stitching, progressing to basic embroidery. Participants are expected to attend monthly meetings on a regular basis to develop a skill set. Registration is required and will start on March 23rd.

For more information on these events, or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.