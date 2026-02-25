The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association will host its 12th annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service on Saturday, March 14, featuring 16 service projects across 12 communities in the United States. One of the projects will take place at Saint Meinrad at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Woodlot, located at 200 Hill Drive.

The Day of Service invites alumni of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, along with oblates, friends of the Archabbey, and area residents, to dedicate time to serving their local communities. Since the event began in 2014, it has centered on the theme Ora et Labora, meaning “pray and work,” combining hands-on service with prayer opportunities. Participants will take part in Mass or the Liturgy of the Hours, including a special prayer written by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB.

This year’s service projects will be held in Bellevue, Washington; Bloomington, Indiana; Copley, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Evansville, Indiana (two projects); Hampton, Virginia; Indianapolis, Indiana (two projects); Louisville, Kentucky (two projects); New Albany, Indiana (two projects); New York, New York; St. Meinrad, Indiana; and Toledo, Ohio.

At Saint Meinrad, volunteers will assist the CACD team with splitting and cutting precut logs in the Archabbey woodlot and stacking the chopped firewood for future use. Participants will meet at Bede Circle at 9 a.m. Central Time to sign a safety waiver. Service activities are expected to conclude around 11:15 a.m., after which volunteers are welcome to join seminarians for lunch. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and long pants.

There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer will receive a free Saint Meinrad Day of Service T-shirt, provided by the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association. Volunteers are encouraged to register by March 7 to assist organizers with planning.

More information about service projects and registration is available at saintmeinrad.edu/dosregister. Questions may be directed to the Alumni Office at 812-357-6501.