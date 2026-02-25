The Dubois County Health Department has announced the continuation of its residential sharps collection program in 2026. The free program is available to Dubois County residents and provides a safe, convenient way to properly dispose of used sharps containers.

Sharps include used needles and other sharp medical devices that can pose serious safety risks if not disposed of correctly. The program offers a controlled disposal option designed to reduce the risk of accidental injury and help prevent the spread of infection within the community.

Health department officials say the program plays an important role in protecting families, sanitation workers, and the general public by ensuring used sharps are handled and discarded safely.

Residents may visit the Dubois County Health Department drive-thru Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to pick up an approved sharps container. Filled containers must be returned during one of the scheduled 2026 collection dates. At that time, participants can drop off their used container and receive a new one.

All collection events will take place at the Dubois County Health Department drive-thru from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the following dates:

March 5, 2026

June 4, 2026

September 3, 2026

December 3, 2026

The health department notes that only approved sharps containers will be accepted, and only on the scheduled collection dates through the drive-thru. The program is intended for residential use only.

For more information, residents can contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050.