Jasper Arts has announced that the upcoming performance of Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE at the Jasper Arts Center will no longer take place as scheduled.

According to Jasper Arts, Mandy Patinkin has been cast as Odin in an upcoming God of War series for Prime Video. Filming for the project is set to begin in early spring, creating an unexpected scheduling conflict that made it impossible for the concert to proceed as planned. Jasper Arts worked with the artist’s team to explore options to retain the original performance date, but those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Jasper Arts is actively working to secure a replacement artist for the scheduled date and plans to announce additional details once arrangements are finalized.

Current ticket holders who wish to request a refund may do so through 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 2, by contacting the Jasper Arts Box Office at 812-482-3070 or by email at jasperarts@jasperindiana.gov. A second, limited refund window will be offered after the replacement artist is announced.

Additional updates will be shared at jasperarts.org/tickets and through Jasper Arts’ official social media channels.

Jasper Arts serves as the City of Jasper’s arts and cultural department, presenting year-round performances, exhibitions, and arts education opportunities designed to enhance quality of life throughout Jasper and the surrounding region.