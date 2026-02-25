Ann Kathryn Fierst, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, at her home in Bloomington. Born September 17, 1941, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Maurice “Bib” and Edna (Peters) Overbeck. She married Roger Fierst on August 13, 1961, in Huntingburg.

Ann was a 1959 graduate of Huntingburg High School. She taught 4th grade at Pike Central Elementary in Indianapolis. She and Roger were co-owners of Fierst Rentals LLC, Showers Inn Real Estate, and Apple Tree Cleaning Company, all in Bloomington.

Ann is survived by her husband; sons Michael Fierst (Karen Scheller) and Daniel Fierst (Clara Garcia Aguerrevere), all of Bloomington; a sister, Martha (Larry) Feldmeyer of Huntingburg; and four grandchildren, Diego and Pablo Fierst Garcia, and Miles and Maia Fierst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Karl Fierst, and her sister, Jane Tanner.

Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 28th, at Nass & Son Funeral Home, with burial at Fairmount Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.