Darwin “Kay” Taylor, age 90 of Decatur, Illinois, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026 at the Arc at Hickory Point, Forsyth, Illinois.

Kay was born April 8, 1935, in Warrick County, to Russell Edward and Marie (Stone) Taylor. He married Eva Mae Bender on February 26,1955 at Dale Church of the Nazarene. He worked at Alcoa on the smelting unit for 28 years and had also worked at Artec for several years. He enjoyed spending time camping with friends, fishing, and hunting. Kay created for each of his grandchildren, beautiful embroidered quilts. He was such a kind and sweet soul and was happiest when he could hold a little one. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Eva; a daughter, Donna Sue Kippenbrock; his siblings, Vernon and Donnie Taylor, Sue (Henzeman) Wilson, Frieda Ellis; a grandson, Dennis Kay Taylor, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

He is survived by his children, Dennis (Brenda) Taylor of Lynnville, David (Julie) Taylor of Otwell, Daniel (Teresa) Taylor of Decatur, Illinois, Diana (John) Headley of Rotunda West, Florida, Deborah (Randy) Granderson of Lamar; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren plus one on the way.

Visitation for Kay Taylor will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday which will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill in Dale, Indiana.

