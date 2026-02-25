In loving memory of Amy Bauernfiend, who peacefully passed away on February 23, 2026, at the age of 78, surrounded by her beloved family. Born on November 6, 1947, in Washington, Indiana, Amy was a beacon of love and kindness whose life was a testament to the values she held dear.

Amy was the cherished daughter of Wilma and Sylvester Englehart, and the beloved granddaughter of Amy Singleton. She was proceeded in death by her parents and grandmother, as well as her birth mother, Janet Price.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Allan Bauernfiend, with whom she shared 55 years of a marriage, since their wedding at Salem Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 28, 1970.

A nurturing and dedicated mother, Amy leaves behind her four children, Amber Hill, Arin (Kit) Cooper, Ann (Winston) Church, and Adam (Joan) Bauernfiend, and her 12 beloved grandchildren: Ryan (Addison) Watson, Camryn, and Jordan Hill; Braxtyn and Brooklyn Cooper; Ava, Mya, and Ella Church; and Camille, Canon, Aria, and Jett Bauernfiend. Her great-grandson, Caden Watson, was the most recent addition to bring joy to her life. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Carol Bolling.

Amy’s journey in education began with her graduation from Plainville High School in 1965, followed by a bachelor’s degree in teaching from Oakland City College in 1968. Her passion for learning led her to earn a master’s degree in education from the University of Evansville. Amy dedicated over 30 years to teaching physical and health education in Huntingburg, where she also returned post-retirement to teach English as a Second Language (ESL), touching countless lives with her devotion and knowledge. Her colleagues at Maple Park, Crestview, and Holland Elementary Schools were not just coworkers but became lifelong friends.

A pillar of her community, Amy was an active member of Salem Church since her marriage to Allan in 1970. She served in the church choir and contributed to numerous committees, embodying her faith through action and song. Her commitment extended beyond the church, as she was an esteemed member of the local chapter of Business and Professional Women (BPW).

Outside of her professional and community life, Amy’s greatest joy was her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandson were the light of her life, and she treasured every moment spent watching their sporting events, sharing meals, or simply talking with them on the phone. Some of her most cherished memories were the ones spent with her family at Sanibel Island. Sanibel was her absolute favorite place to be and she loved spending her summer vacation there with her family. Known for her big heart and warm smile, Amy never met a stranger. Her gift for making everyone feel loved and valued was a hallmark of her character. Her generosity and kindness left an unforgettable mark on everyone she encountered.

A service to celebrate Amy’s life will be held on February 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Salem Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. Visitation will be prior to the service, beginning at 9.

In honoring Amy, we remember a woman who gave selflessly and loved unconditionally, whose life was a tapestry of grace, warmth, and undying love. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.