In this episode, Jane Jackson is joined by Maleah Dearing from Differently Able Inc. and Riley Fleetwood from the Huntingburg Police Department to discuss the 4th Annual “The Sky is the Limit” event coming up on March 28th! This Special Needs and Resources Festival will be include games, sensory friendly activities and resources, and information for all ages.

“The Sky is the Limit” event is a free to attend and is happening on March 28th from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Huntingburg Event Center.

