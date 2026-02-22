Hazel M. Green, age 64, of Shoals, Indiana, passed away at 11:36 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2026, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born on April 25, 1961, to Carl W. and Marilyn J. (Knight) Morgan.

She is survived by two daughters: Amanda Weyand and Stacy Green; son, David Green; mother, Marilyn Morgan; three sisters: Debra Edwards, Pamela (George) Manness, and Velta Shupe and companion, Wayne Bishop; and four grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Morgan, sister, Roberta Morgan, and brother, Kevin Morgan.

A Celebration of Life for Hazel M. Green will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.