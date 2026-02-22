Bertha J. Denning, 82, of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday February 18, 2026 at her home. Bertha was born on July 7, 1943 in Spencer County to Lawrence and Lorene (Gudorf) Ebert. She was united in marriage to Roman L. Denning on June 1, 1963 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Roman passed away on February 9, 2005.

Bertha retired from Styline OFS. She was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 Auxillary, and Ferdinand Senior Citizens.

Surviving are two sons, Steve (Maria) Denning and Jody (Amanda) Denning both of Ferdinand, one daughter, Suzy Denning (Ann Wahl) of St. Meinrad. Her companion, Ed Kieper of Ferdinand. 3 grandchildren, Jamison Denning, Riley Denning, and Taylor Denning.One sister, Marie (Frank) Gessner of Ferdinand, brothers, Charlie (Carol) Ebert of Dubois, Pat and David Meyer of Duff, and Theodore Meyer Jr. of Texas. Bertha was also preceded in death by her step-father, Theodore Meyer Sr., one brother, Edgar Ebert and a nephew, Paul Ebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday February 24th at 11:00 AM EDT in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM EDT until the mass at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ferdinand Cemetery Fund or The Ferdinand Senior Citizens. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.