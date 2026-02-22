At the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) most recent Agricultural Outlook Forum, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced a Request for Information (RFI) on Opportunities, Challenges, and Emerging Areas in Statistical Data, Analysis, and Research at USDA.

Numerous entities within USDA, including the Economic Research Service, the National Agricultural Statistics Service, and the Office of the Chief Economist, produce statistical data, analysis, and research that aim to provide the agriculture community with timely, accurate, and useful information.

While the data and statistics used to inform reports including the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, Crop Production Reports, and January and July Cattle are often considered the benchmark for other agricultural forecasts, the USDA highlighted that there is always room for improvement to further enhance accuracy and usefulness.

The RFI will be open for public comment for 45 days and preliminary analysis of the feedback will be discussed at the 2026 Spring Data Users Meeting on April 22nd, 2026.

For more details on the Request for Information, visit: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/02/23/2026-03497/request-for-information-on-opportunities-challenges-and-emerging-areas-in-statistical-data-analysis#addresses.